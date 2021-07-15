Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.97 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 739.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,102 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $240,563,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,490,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $29,360,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,605.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,483 shares of company stock valued at $27,518,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.12 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

