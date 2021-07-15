Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,906 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMT opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

