Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dynatrace by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dynatrace by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 228.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,570. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

