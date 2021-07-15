Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Tenable worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $28,157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 170.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,354. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

