Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.71% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INKM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $36.41.

