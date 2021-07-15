Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 175,708 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nokia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,474,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

