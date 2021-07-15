Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 28,047 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 261.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.35 on Thursday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

