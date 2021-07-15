Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 545.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,654.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.79.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

