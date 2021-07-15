Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $22.42.

