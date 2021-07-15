Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.59 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.78. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

