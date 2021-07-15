Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,033 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 396,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.84.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $485.32 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $491.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

