Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,040 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.28 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.