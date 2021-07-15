Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,104 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 136,471 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 58,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,575,000.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

