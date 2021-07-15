Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of TX opened at $43.42 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

