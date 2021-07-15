Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EGP opened at $171.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

