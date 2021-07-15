Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July, 15th (MVBF, MXCHY, MYOV, NARI, NGM, NMTR, NOMD, OCUP, OLCLY, OMAB)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 15th:

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing and commercializing therapies for women’s health diseases and other endocrine-related disorders, including advanced prostate cancer. The company’s product candidate consists of relugolix which are in clinical trial, an oral once-daily small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari Medical Inc., formerly known as NARI MEDICAL, is based in Irvine, California. “

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

