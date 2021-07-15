Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 15th (ALLK, ASPN, ATIP, AWR, BCC, BKR, BTTR, BZLYF, CAP, CDNS)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 15th:

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Allakos Inc alerts:

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC). They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). Seaport Global Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Apple (OTC:SGMLF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westpark Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.