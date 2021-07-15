Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July, 15th (ALLK, ASPN, ATIP, AWR, BCC, BKR, BTTR, BZLYF, CAP, CDNS)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 15th:

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC). They issued a sell rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Investment Corp. V (NYSE:CAP). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD). They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM). Mizuho issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Ebara (OTCMKTS:EBCOY). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE). They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). Seaport Global Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII). They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Apple (OTC:SGMLF). Canaccord Genuity issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS). Westpark Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

