Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 15th (ASC, BMW, DAI, JET, ML, MT, RNO, SHL, TKA, VOLV.B)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, July 15th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) was given a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (ETR:DAI)

was given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) was given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) was given a SEK 243 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

