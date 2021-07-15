Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

