Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $1,413,686.50 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STOK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,174. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

