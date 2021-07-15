Storj (STORJ) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $249.66 million and approximately $49.69 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,333,346 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

