Storj Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.18 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Storj has a market cap of $250.05 million and $30.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,459,571 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

