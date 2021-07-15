StormX Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, StormX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market capitalization of $171.99 million and $13.10 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

