Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 36.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the first quarter valued at $544,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stratus Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRS opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

