Streamr 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.55 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last week, Streamr has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $75.53 million and approximately $9.55 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.98 or 0.00861414 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,381 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,206 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.