Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $67,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stryker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $261.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $184.58 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

