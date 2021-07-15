Stuart A. Wevik Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,418. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 314,860 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

