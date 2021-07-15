Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.91

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of -0.94.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

