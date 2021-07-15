SUKU Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $170,061.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00852955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

