Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 170,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,250,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 252,130 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

