Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 179,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

