sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $267.63 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00050145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.82 or 0.00859991 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 266,380,484 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

