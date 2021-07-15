SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SVB Financial Group worth $104,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $580.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $569.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,859 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,359. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

