SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SVB Financial Group to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $580.23 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $212.49 and a one year high of $608.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.99.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

