Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWMAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

