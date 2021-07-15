Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.81. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.46.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The firm had revenue of $530.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.