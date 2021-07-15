Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 15th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015436 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.41 or 0.00866605 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,711,152 coins and its circulating supply is 13,697,385 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.