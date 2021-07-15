Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading 2.9% Lower This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $17.67 million and approximately $331,516.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swingby has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00049960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,036,413 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

