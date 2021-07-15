SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Down 84.5% in June

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKH opened at $17.95 on Thursday. SWK has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). SWK had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SWK will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SWK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

