Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the June 15th total of 25,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $375,543 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synalloy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNL stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

