Synlogic’s (SYBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

Get Synlogic alerts:

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $170.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.