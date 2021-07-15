SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $496,797.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $496,797.75.
Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,590. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
See Also: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.