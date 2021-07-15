SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $496,797.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $496,797.75.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,590. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.53.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.