Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $213,255.00

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market cap of $8.34 million and $213,255.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

