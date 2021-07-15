Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Short Interest Update

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Taitron Components by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.