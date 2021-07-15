Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Insider Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.
TNDM stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
