Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Insider Sells $500,000.00 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

TNDM stock opened at $93.51 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,446,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

