Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0011

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 61.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market cap of $1.31 million and $270,523.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tap

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

