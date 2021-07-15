Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Insiders sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock worth $1,648,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

TGT stock opened at $253.63 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $119.04 and a 52 week high of $254.05. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

