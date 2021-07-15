Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TATYY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

TATYY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.92. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

