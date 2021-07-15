Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

NASDAQ TSHA traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 108,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,064. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $744.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $26,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.