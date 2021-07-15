TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$62.44. TC Energy shares last traded at C$61.48, with a volume of 2,674,707 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$60.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total transaction of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$278,637.48. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

