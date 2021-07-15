TD Securities Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) to Buy

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANCUF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

ANCUF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,603. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

